FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of warm weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Comfortable weather continues today as high pressure sits off to the east, bringing in the southerly winds to the Carolinas throughout the weekend. As you step out the door this morning, it’s nice and calm, especially compared to the mornings earlier this week.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle and upper 60s with more clouds starting to stream into the area by this afternoon and into the evening hours. A few showers will be possible offshore today but we will stay dry here in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee with unseasonably warm weather.
If you have weekend plans, you will love seeing highs climb into the upper 60s on Saturday with highs right at 70 degrees on Sunday. The warming trend will also lead to increasing moisture, adding in the extra cloud cover throughout the weekend. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with a few light showers possible at times. Rain chances on Sunday will be at 20% with better chances with another system to start the new work week.
That next system will be a low pressure system riding the cold front across the Carolinas. So as the cold front moves through the area Sunday night, another low pressure will quickly move into the area. That will result in periods of rain on Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day into the 50s! Models are still trying to grasp how much rain we could see for both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand but up to an inch of rain looks likely for many through Monday. Of course, that will change as we receive more data throughout the weekend.
