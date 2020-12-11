FIRST ALERT: Nice stretch of warm weather

That next system will be a low pressure system riding the cold front across the Carolinas. So as the cold front moves through the area Sunday night, another low pressure will quickly move into the area. That will result in periods of rain on Monday with temperatures dropping throughout the day into the 50s! Models are still trying to grasp how much rain we could see for both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand but up to an inch of rain looks likely for many through Monday. Of course, that will change as we receive more data throughout the weekend.