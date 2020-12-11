DHEC: S.C. sees record number of new COVID-19 cases with more than 3,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 3,137 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths.
The total number of new cases eclipses the state’s previous high of 2,715, which was recorded on Dec. 5.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 228,261 and those who have died to 4,332, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 86 additional COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 16,897 and the percent positive was 18.6%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,215 inpatient hospital beds, 9,214 are in use for a 82.16% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,234 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 282 are in ICU and 124 are ventilated.
“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
