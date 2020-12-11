City of Marion swears in new police chief

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Marion has officially sworn in its new police chief.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to social media Friday showing Bobby Crawford being sworn in as the city’s new police chief. Crawford previously worked with the sheriff’s office as a major.
He will also be the department’s third different police chief within the past four months.
Former chief Keith Parks resigned last month after being on the job for less than two months. City officials said he resigned in the midst of an investigation into misconduct allegations during his time with the Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.
Documents obtained by WMBF News revealed he was separated from the Pine Ridge Police Department in April due to misconduct and was the subject of a SLED investigation. Parks was also accused of lying on an application about not being part of an internal investigation or never being disciplined.
The city said it was not aware of those allegations until Nov. 12, and had contacted the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy before hiring Parks. Officials said he was in good standing with the Academy.
Before Parks took the job, former chief Tony Flowers announced his resignation in August after taking over in 2018.
