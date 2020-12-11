The Christmas Show of the South at The Carolina Opry has been a tradition for nearly 35 years

Grand Strand Today - Carolina Opry Christmas (Part 3)
By Halley Murrow | December 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 12:40 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It all started in 1986, with an idea to bring a local show to the Grand Strand. Calvin Gilmore was determined to bring great entertainment to the Myrtle Beach area.

Now, in their 35th season, it’s still very much a family operation. As a matter of fact, there isn’t a show that Calvin Gilmore misses, paying attention to every single detail.

The Christmas Show of the South is truly a great way to get into the Holiday spirit, year after year.

