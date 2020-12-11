Chanticleer women defeat UNC Pembroke 66-60

The Chants had an advantage at the free throw line as well, where they made 15-of-22 overall, including 10-of-12 in the final 11 minutes of action. Blount went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, but the Chants’ star was held in check by UNC Pembroke’s packed-in defense. She only took seven shots and finished with her lowest points output of the young season.