Chanticleer women defeat UNC Pembroke 66-60

CONWAY, S.C. – Guards Tyra Brown and Alana Denson each scored in double figures and Tiara Davis made a pair of free throws in the final seconds as Coastal Carolina escaped with a come-from-behind 66-60 victory over UNC Pembroke Friday night at the HTC Center. Coastal, which also defeated UNC Pembroke 67-59 on Thursday, improved to 3-1 on the season. UNC Pembroke slipped to 1-3.
Brown scored a team-high 14 points, while Denson hit for 11 points. Junior forward Aja Blount added 12 points and Davis finished with nine points, all in the second half. The Braves were led by sophomore forward Gabby Smith’s 15 points.
Coastal used a 15-3 run to start the fourth quarter to climb back into the lead at 62-55. Davis hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to seal the win, lifting the Chanticleers to a 3-0 home record in the early season.
The Chanticleers looked poised to break the game open early with an 18-3 run, making the score 26-17, its largest lead of the game. The Braves rallied behind Tiara Williams and Smith to regain the lead with back-to-back baskets before halftime. Williams’ layup in the final seconds of the second period gave the visitors a slim 35-32 halftime advantage.
In contrast to the night before when Blount had 19 points in the first half, she was held in check with six points on a single field goal on just three attempts in the first 20 minutes of play on Friday night. Denson led the team with eight first-half points.
Senior forward Janae Camp led Coastal with 11 rebounds and Denson, at just 5-foot-7, grabbed nine rebounds on the night. She also dished out five assists and made a couple of three-pointers. Brown, Davis, and guard Olivia Smith also had at least two three-pointers, helping CCU go 9-for-25 from long range.
The Chants had an advantage at the free throw line as well, where they made 15-of-22 overall, including 10-of-12 in the final 11 minutes of action. Blount went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, but the Chants’ star was held in check by UNC Pembroke’s packed-in defense. She only took seven shots and finished with her lowest points output of the young season.
Coastal will continue its four-game homestand by hosting Coker on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET. The Chants will close the four-game stretch by hosting Converse College in the opening game of a doubleheader with the men’s basketball team on Friday, Dec. 18, at 3:00 p.m. ET The Coastal men’s basketball team will face Alice Lloyd College later that night at 6 p.m. ET.
