CCU names DeCenzo as president emeritus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Current Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo will now have a title after he leaves office at the end of the year.
The CCU board of trustees voted to name DeCenzo president emeritus during a meeting on Friday.
“David Anthony DeCenzo, Ph.D., has honorably served as the second president of Coastal Carolina University for more than 13 years – 2007 to 2020; a presidency centered on elements that aptly characterize his life and leadership – tradition, integrity, and excellence,” read part of the board’s resolution released Friday. “The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees recognizes and offers its deep appreciation to David Anthony DeCenzo for his more than 13 years of outstanding commitment and leadership to Coastal Carolina University and to the community and state in which it serves.”
During his tenure, DeCenzo oversaw the expansion of CCU’s academic program from 39 to 95 undergraduate majors, as well as growth of the school’s graduate and doctoral programs.
He also oversaw construction projects on the campus, including the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center and the expansion of Brooks Stadium, as well as other renovations to athletic facilities.
Dr. Michael T. Benson will succeed DeCenzo as president of the school beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.