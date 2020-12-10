With a grant, Myrtle Beach begins installing vinyl decals to traffic control boxes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several traffic control boxes across Myrtle Beach will soon be wrapped in vinyl designs showcasing work from local artists.
It also won’t cost taxpayers or the city anything to complete the project, all thanks to a $10,000 grant from the AARP.
Kelly Mezzepelle, who works in the city planning department, said once they got the grant they invited local artists to submit designs featuring pedestrian, bicycle and COVID-19 safety. There was no match required for the grant, so no money from the city or taxpayers was involved.
Mezzepelle said the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee then picked 10 winners, and now Tony Adkins, of Seaboard Signs, is hard at work getting all of the vinyl put up across Myrtle Beach.
Adkins said it’ll take him a few days to finish, but he’s enjoying seeing all the designs.
“So we don’t burden the taxpayers with it, but in these COVID times, everyone needs a little bit of a pick up and hopefully this artwork will bring smiles to people’s faces,” said Mezzepelle.
All of the designs are expected to be ready by next week.
The Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department plans to host a slow-roll bike event if you’d like to ride to see them all.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.