Robeson County deputies arrest one after man found dead in vehicle

Earl A. Sinclair (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | December 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 12:58 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in a vehicle last weekend in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Earl A. Sinclair was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies said the charge is in connection to the death of 34-year-old Terrell K. Lilly.

Lilly was found dead in a car on McKinnon Lane in the St. Pauls area on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Sinclair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

