Robeson County deputies arrest one after man found dead in vehicle

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead in a vehicle last weekend in Robeson County.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Earl A. Sinclair was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.
Deputies said the charge is in connection to the death of 34-year-old Terrell K. Lilly.
Lilly was found dead in a car on McKinnon Lane in the St. Pauls area on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Sinclair was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
