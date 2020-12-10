Police seek information on ‘nuisance cows’ in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for the owners of two cows.
The animals, described as “nuisance cows” in a tweet by HCPD, have been spotted on a piece of land near Louisville Road and Joyner Swamp Road in the Aynor area.
Since the cows do not belong to the property owner, HCPD will be forced to take possession of the cows if the owner does not come forward, authorities said.
According to police, the cows are not branded or tagged with any markings to indicate a particular owner.
If you have any information, call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
