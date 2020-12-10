Panel recommends FDA approve use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF/AP) – A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The Thursday meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration represented the next-to-last hurdle before the expected start of the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Depending on how fast the FDA signs off on the panel’s recommendation, shots could begin within days.
The advisory panel voted 17-4, with member abstaining from voting.
Hopes are the vaccine will start to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed roughly 290,000 in the U.S.
In South Carolina, state health officials said they anticipate receiving between 200,000 and 300,000 initial doses of the vaccine.
Local health leaders say emergency use authorization is an important tool used during a state of crisis.
“We utilize these emergency use authorization’s during a response to a pandemic or some other big event that’s public health-related,” said Michelle King, McLeod Health’s corporate infection prevention director. “What that means is, they’re still going to use the same quality control that they would normally when they’re doing an investigation to... make sure that it’s quality and it’s safe for patients to take.”
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control defines a EUA as a “mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies.”
Though the process towards creating this vaccine and its anticipated authorization may feel quick, local health officials say none of the proper steps have been skipped, and that this is a vaccine you can trust.
Dr. Gerald Harmon, Tidelands Health’s VP of medical affairs, said federal funding is what has helped expedite the process in order to attain an EUA for a vaccine against the virus. He said the procedure is still meeting the scientific standards necessary.
“Whoever you’ve trusted your healthcare to (you should hopefully have a trusted relationship)... They’re going to do the right thing,” said Harmon. “Trust them that if they offer the vaccine, that they’ve vetted it; they understand that it’s a safe vaccine. Have confidence that they’ll take care of you because what they’re trying to do now is to do the right thing for their patients.”
