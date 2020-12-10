Neighbors worried about CMC’s new plans for Carolina Forest hospital

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
When Daniel and Tina Flaherty built their house in The Farm in 2006, they chose a lot that backed up to trees and wetlands.
Other neighbors also picked Picket Fence Lane for its proximity to nature. This is a street where the stars are clearly visible at night and it’s not unusual to hear owls or see deer, foxes and occasionally bears.
“It’s like living in the woods,” Tina Flaherty said. “We love it.”
Yet neighbors have become increasingly concerned about what would happen here if a hospital is built on the tract beside their quiet community.
Conway Medical Center is seeking a rezoning to accommodate a 50-bed facility on International Drive. The county’s planning commission will discuss the project next month and make a recommendation on the rezoning, which will then go to Horry County Council for a final decision.
The property being considered for the hospital is zoned residential, meaning a subdivision could be built there now and no one could stop it. But the county’s future land use plan states that the acreage should be designated as scenic and conservation land. The proposed hospital has already faced pushback from the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which objected to building a medical facility near two large tracts of public land that will be periodically burned for wildfire control.
In response to DNR’s concerns, CMC redesigned the facility and moved it away from the preserve land. But the new layout shifted the medical center closer to the developed end of International Drive — the one that includes The Farm.
“The biggest concern that we’re going to have here is the noise that it’s going to bring to this neighborhood,” said Rich McAndrew, who has lived at the end of Picket Fence Lane for over five years. “When all these folks here bought [their homes], it was because it’s a beautiful neighborhood, it’s a beautiful area, it’s very quiet. … Everybody knew that that over there, that piece of land over there, was zoned strictly for residential. So no worries. The worst that’s going to happen is we’re going to have another development over there. Now overnight, all of a sudden they want to change that and we could have a hospital there.”
About 15 neighbors met at McAndrew’s house Sunday night to discuss the hospital and launch a petition drive. They’re asking the county to deny the rezoning request. Most share the same concerns about a helipad, loud noises, bright lights and stormwater runoff, but they also worry about another issue that has long plagued The Farm: drivers using the neighborhood as a cut-through between International Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard. Once the three schools on International return to normal hours, traffic will increase. Neighbors fear the addition of a hospital would only make congestion worse.
