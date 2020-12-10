Neighbors worried about CMC’s new plans for Carolina Forest hospital

“The biggest concern that we’re going to have here is the noise that it’s going to bring to this neighborhood,” said Rich McAndrew, who has lived at the end of Picket Fence Lane for over five years. “When all these folks here bought [their homes], it was because it’s a beautiful neighborhood, it’s a beautiful area, it’s very quiet. … Everybody knew that that over there, that piece of land over there, was zoned strictly for residential. So no worries. The worst that’s going to happen is we’re going to have another development over there. Now overnight, all of a sudden they want to change that and we could have a hospital there.”