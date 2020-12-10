NASCAR announces start times for 2021 races at Darlington Raceway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WMBF) - We now know exactly when the green flag will drop for next year’s races at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR announced start times and television information for all of its races in each of its three series for the 2021 season on Thursday.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, the May 9 race at Darlington will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. The 2021 Southern 500, scheduled to take place on Sept. 5, will begin at 6 p.m. and air on NBCSN.
The spring Xfinity Series race at Darlington will start a 1 p.m. on May 8 on FS1, while the fall race will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 on NBCSN. The track will also host a pair of Camping World Truck Series race in 2021, scheduled for May 7 at 7:30 p.m. That race will be televised on FS1.
The NASCAR Cup Series season begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, set to begin at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.