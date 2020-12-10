Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson gives back through multiple charities this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson Angel Tree was once full of angels, and is now down to just two.
Participating in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree drive is just one of several efforts the dealership is making this holiday season to give back to those in the community.
“Of course during this time, this year in particular, we know the need to give back is greater than ever,” said Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson Events Coordinator Jenn Deluca.
Deluca says they’ve had an angel tree for a few years now, but the need this year surprised her.
“I was worried we would not be able to disperse all the tags quickly enough, but it’s actually been pretty awesome,” she said. “We’ve had to fill the tree twice.”
The tree started with 30 tags and got down to about halfway before filling up again.
Now that nearly all the angels have been adopted, Deluca took a trip to the Salvation Army’s distribution center to see how the operation is going as a whole.
“It was alarming to see how many families are in need, but it was also exciting to see how many they’d already collected,” she said.
As of Thursday, only 100 angels still need to be adopted out of the 2,000 families registered in Horry County.
While the dealership helped with the Angel Tree, it also collected donations for its annual toy run ride.
“Our entire back parking lot was filled with 350 motorcycles, and this whole back rentals area was jam-packed with toys,” said Deluca.
Once the Angel Tree drive wraps up, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson will start its holiday food drive the very next day.
“If you don’t have a ton to give, but have a little to give, while you’re at the store, grab a couple of canned goods, grab some rolls,” said Deluca. “A little bit goes a long way this time of year.”
The Salvation Army would like to have all the angels adopted by Monday so it has time to handle distribution.
