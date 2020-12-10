Marlboro County School District moving to all-virtual program

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County School District will move back to its all-virtual program and will suspend all activities, according to the district’s superintendent.
Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, citing data from health officials. That data showed 158 new active cases across the county in the past week, making for the second-highest rate of active cases in the Pee Dee region.
“My decision is based on what is best for the safety of our students, our staff, and our community,” said McCord. “I understand that this decision will impact those inside and outside of our school community. I ask you for your support and patience as we continue through this pandemic.”
He also announced the suspension of all sports programs, events and activities effective at 4 p.m. Thursday. Buildings will also remain open through Dec. 22 to assist as needed, with more information available on each school’s website.
The superintendent also said the district will continue to serve meals through Dec. 22, and more information is available on each school’s website. McCord added that parents will be notified on the district’s decision on whether to bring students back to buildings no later than Jan. 4.
