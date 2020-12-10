Marion County School District moving to all-virtual learning through Dec. 22

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Pee Dee school district will continue virtual learning until the holiday break.
The Marion County School District announced Thursday that its schools will be completely virtual beginning Monday, and continuing through Dec. 22.
“Due to the increasing virus activity in our area, all students in the district will report to their classes online beginning Monday,” the district said in a statement. “The district’s goal is to protect students and staff from the rapid escalation of cases reported in our area and help flatten the curve of infections.”
The move comes after the district switched to all-virtual learning the week after Thanksgiving.
