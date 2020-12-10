Lawmakers pre-file slew of bills to take on the Opioid Epidemic

“There’s got to be a distinction between someone who sells a little bit to support their personal use, and a distinction between them and someone who is obviously trafficker or a big-time dealer,” he said. “That can make a difference in who we can help. If someone thinks they’re going to get arrested or they’re going to get charged because they’ve sold a couple bags of heroin they’re not going to reach out for help because they’re going to get arrested for that.”