Latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings have been released. A number of local boys and girls teams are ranked in the top ten of their respective classes. Our local teams are in bold below.
5A BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Ridge View
3. Mauldin
4.Blythewood
5. Spartanburg
6. Dutch Fork
7. Goose Creek
8. River Bluff
9. Byrnes
10. Carolina Forest
5A GIRLS
1. Clover
2. Sumter
3. TL Hanna
4. Summerville
5. Rock Hill
6. Ridge View
7. JL Mann
8. Lexington
9. Mauldin
10. Nation Ford
4A BOYS
1. AC Flora
2. Aiken
3. James Island
4. South Pointe
5. Richland Northeast
6. Greenville
7. Travelers Rest
8. Irmo
9. Hartsville
10. Lancaster
4A GIRLS
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Greenville
5. Irmo
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Dreher
8. AC Flora
9. Travelers Rest
10. West Florence
3A BOYS
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Oceanside
4. Marlboro County
5. Camden
6. Southside
7. Georgetown
8. Wren
9. Chapman
10. Brookland Cayce
3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Bishop England
3. Southside
4. Lower Richland
5. Marlboro County
6. Wren
7. Camden
8. Daniel
9. Manning
10. Clinton
2A BOYS
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Christ Church
4. Greer Middle College
5. Wade Hampton
6. Burke
7. York Prep
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Legion Collegiate Academy
10. Marion
1. Christ Church
2. Marion
3. Saluda
4. Woodland
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Latta
7. Mullins
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Blacksburg
10. Chesnee
1A BOYS
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Southside Christian
3. Great Falls
4. C.E. Murray
5. Military Magnet
6. Allendale-Fairfax
7. McCormick
8. Carvers Bay
9. Hunter Kinard Tyler
10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. High Point Academy
3. East Clarendon
4. Estill
5. Whale Branch
6. Lake View
7. Denmark-Olar
8. Cross
9. Scott’s Branch
10. Blackville-Hilda
