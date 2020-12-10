Latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings released

Latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings released
High school basketball (Source: HSBB)
By Gabe McDonald | December 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 3:55 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings have been released. A number of local boys and girls teams are ranked in the top ten of their respective classes. Our local teams are in bold below.

5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Ridge View

3. Mauldin

4.Blythewood

5. Spartanburg

6. Dutch Fork

7. Goose Creek

8. River Bluff

9. Byrnes

10. Carolina Forest

5A GIRLS

1. Clover

2. Sumter

3. TL Hanna

4. Summerville

5. Rock Hill

6. Ridge View

7. JL Mann

8. Lexington

9. Mauldin

10. Nation Ford

4A BOYS

1. AC Flora

2. Aiken

3. James Island

4. South Pointe

5. Richland Northeast

6. Greenville

7. Travelers Rest

8. Irmo

9. Hartsville

10. Lancaster

4A GIRLS

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Greenville

5. Irmo

6. Myrtle Beach

7. Dreher

8. AC Flora

9. Travelers Rest

10. West Florence

3A BOYS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Oceanside

4. Marlboro County

5. Camden

6. Southside

7. Georgetown

8. Wren

9. Chapman

10. Brookland Cayce

3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Bishop England

3. Southside

4. Lower Richland

5. Marlboro County

6. Wren

7. Camden

8. Daniel

9. Manning

10. Clinton

2A BOYS

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Christ Church

4. Greer Middle College

5. Wade Hampton

6. Burke

7. York Prep

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Legion Collegiate Academy

10. Marion

2A GIRLS

1. Christ Church

2. Marion

3. Saluda

4. Woodland

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Latta

7. Mullins

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Blacksburg

10. Chesnee

1A BOYS

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Southside Christian

3. Great Falls

4. C.E. Murray

5. Military Magnet

6. Allendale-Fairfax

7. McCormick

8. Carvers Bay

9. Hunter Kinard Tyler

10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. High Point Academy

3. East Clarendon

4. Estill

5. Whale Branch

6. Lake View

7. Denmark-Olar

8. Cross

9. Scott’s Branch

10. Blackville-Hilda

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.