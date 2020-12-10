Jury: Myrtle Beach’s traffic loop during Bikefest would have been used regardless of race

“The City of Myrtle Beach appreciates the opportunity to explain the traffic management and safety plan for the Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Bikefest and today’s thoughtful decision by the federal court jury in Florence,” according to a statement from the city. “The jury’s decision confirmed that the safety plan was the right plan for the event, given the number of people, vehicles and pedestrians and the violence and other safety challenges which arose through the years. The public’s safety always has been and will continue to be the city’s top priority.”