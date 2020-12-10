1 injured after rollover crash in Georgetown County, crews say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is being treated for injuries after a rollover crash in Georgetown County, according to officials.
Online data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened in the area of Hobcaw Road and Highway 17 at around 6:53 p.m. Thursday.
Midway Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the wreck, and that one person was taken to the hospital. Crews also said to expect delays and ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
