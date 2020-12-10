‘I hope you be happy and joyful to Santa’: Angel Tree recipient shares Christmas joy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - This Christmas season, The Salvation Army needs your help to make Christmas brighter for 2,000 children.
Organizers said it’s the greatest need they’ve ever seen, and 100 angels from the Angel Tree program are still left. One angel named Frankie, who is part of the program in Conway, said he hopes you can help make Christmas joyful for others if you are able.
“His reindeer brings him to places he needs to go, and he delivers presents and he puts presents under the tree. And then when the kids wake up, they open it. And they go ‘Yay! Presents from Santa!’” 7-year-old Frankie said.
He loves Christmas, and his family needed a little extra help this year. His mom, April, signed him up for the first time in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
“Not everybody is fortunate enough to be able to get gifts. So places like these really help out, especially now during COVID-19. So I feel very blessed,” she said.
Frankie said he loves to play video games and his favorite sports are basketball and soccer. He also has a love for cars. Plus, in keeping with the season, he wrote a letter to Santa Claus.
“Dear Santa, can you give me an Apple phone? And toy cars because you are joyful? And you bring presents and you make people and kids happy. Love, Frankie,” he read out loud.
You have until Dec. 14 to choose your angel and return the gifts. If you’d like to help WMBF News and The Salvation Army rescue Christmas for the families in our community, click here to pick an angel and learn more about how you can participate without leaving your home.
The Salvation Army is also pushing for monetary donations to help ensure all angels are adopted this year. Click here to go to WMBF’s ‘Operation Rescue Christmas’ page and learn all the ways you can help.
