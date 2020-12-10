1 hurt after vehicle drives into water in Horry County, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a car drove into a body of water in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Shore Drive at around 9:46 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car in the water. HCFR said one person was rescued from the vehicle from one of its ladder trucks on the scene.
That person was later taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
No other details were immediately available.
