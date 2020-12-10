Horry Georgetown Tech reopens its HGTC Pantry

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry Georgetown Technical College held the grand re-opening of the HGTC Pantry on campus Wednesday afternoon.
The program helps provide non-perishable food and personal care items to students and staff for free, and confidentially.
The HGTC Pantry is available on each of the school’s three campuses. One of the organizers said the system is crucial for helping those in need make it through this holiday season.
“Students are definitely struggling through the pandemic. Our student affairs provides a lot of support here to the students while they’re taking classes, and we’ve seen an increase in the need,” said Jeanne Bennett, chairperson for the pantry’s leadership committee. “It will help them get through their daily studies, their life, taking care of their families.”
Students can also submit an order online for food from the pantry, and pick up the prepared order to avoid as much contact as possible.
