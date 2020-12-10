HCPD: No injuries or reported property damage following calls shots fired in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police said there was no confirmed damage or victims found in relation to reports of shots fired near two Carolina Forest neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.
This update comes after WMBF News spoke with people in the area of SpringLake and Waterford Plantation about sounds of gunfire they heard overnight.
According to the HCPD, because no one was injured and no property was found damaged, an incident report will not be written up on the matter.
A “calls for service” log, which HCPD officials said is the only official document of the incident at this time, shows there were multiple calls from people who reported hearing shots fired after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
It references calls to area hospitals to check for any shooting victims and officers searching areas around SpringLake, Harvest Drive, Canterbury Apartments and railroad tracks along Postal Way.
No shell casings were recovered in the search, according to the document. Because no shell casings were recovered, HCPD said “there is currently no evidence to indicate shots were actually fired-we responded to the sound of possible shots,” adding the sounds could have come from a number of things, including but not limited to fireworks or vehicles.
According to an Horry County Ordinance it is unlawful for any person to discharge a firearm between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
HCPD is asking if community members have further information to give them a call at 843-248-1520.
