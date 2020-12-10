Court hearing for accused Florence mass shooter postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A court hearing for the man accused in a deadly 2018 ambush shooting in Florence has been postponed.
According to a transportation order, Fred Hopkins was to be brought to the Newberry County Courthouse from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where he is being held for his own safety.
The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., however an apparent issue with the transportation order led to the postponement. Due to a gag order in the case, the nature of the hearing was not known.
The court will attempt to reschedule the hearing for Friday afternoon.
Hopkins allegedly ambushed officers at his home in the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018, as they were serving a search warrant on his son Seth Hopkins on child sex abuse allegations.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries. Five other law enforcement officers were injured in the ambush.
Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in December 2019 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The state is seeking the death penalty against Fred Hopkins.
