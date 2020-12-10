FIRST ALERT: Warm & comfortable weather returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning as you are headed out the door this morning with temperatures sitting a few degrees warmer than the past couple of mornings both here in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. As you prepare for today, you will not need the extra layers all day long. In fact, temperatures will quickly climb today, starting the warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Highs today will reach the lower 60s which is right around normal for this time of year. Plenty of sunshine will be sticking around for the day which makes for a perfect forecast for our Operation Rescue Christmas! We will be out in Conway with the Salvation Army all day long today. Be sure to stop by and pick up an Angel to save Christmas this year!
By Friday, temperatures will continue to warm with afternoon highs into the middle and upper 60s. Clouds will start to increase at times throughout the day on Friday.
The weekend will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the warming trend will also be accompanied by increasing moisture and our next system which will arrive by Sunday. Clouds will thicken through the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies at times. By Sunday, a mostly cloudy sky will remain in place with the best chance of showers throughout the early hours Sunday as the first of multiple systems passes through.
We say the first of multiple systems because as of this morning, models are starting to come into agreement with another stronger system on Monday, bringing heavy rain to the region and gusty winds as we start the new work week. There’s still a lot of time for this to change and I am sure it will. Stay updated with us on the First Alert Weather App for those changes.
