Dozens charged in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in S.C. history

According to the indictment, these violent acts included murder and kidnapping, and were often carried out by IGD members outside the jails. The release states that the 101-page indictment alleges that to perpetuate the enterprise and to maintain and extend its power, members and associates of the gang committed, attempted to commit, and conspired to commit, armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.