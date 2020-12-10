Dozens charged in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in S.C. history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has returned a 147-count indictment against 40 defendants across South Carolina in the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in state history.
According to a press release, the indictment alleges a criminal enterprise whereby inmates with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, often using contraband cell phones, orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution, and an international drug operation.
Prosecutors said the grand jury charged 17 of the defendants with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a statute designed to eliminate organized crime and prosecute the racketeering activities of these organizations.
Several of the crimes alleged in the indictment were charged under the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) statute, which makes it a crime for a person to commit any of a list of violent crimes in return for, among other things, maintaining or increasing position within the enterprise, the release stated.
Of the 40 defendants, 24 were charged in the initial indictment in this case for conduct related to their alleged roles in the enterprise’s drug trafficking organization.
According to the release, the case began in July 2017 as an investigation by a number of agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, into methamphetamine trafficking and the illegal sale of firearms.
The investigation grew and began to focus on the Insane Gangster Disciples (IGD), a branch of the nationwide gang Folk Nation, the U.S. attorney said.
According to the indictment, several IGD members, while SCDC inmates and with the assistance of others on the outside, ran a drug empire from prison using contraband cell phones and other means.
The indictment also alleges that several IGD members in prison ordered violent retaliatory measures against those they believed were providing information to law enforcement and against individuals they believed had stolen drug proceeds or owed money to the gang.
According to the indictment, these violent acts included murder and kidnapping, and were often carried out by IGD members outside the jails. The release states that the 101-page indictment alleges that to perpetuate the enterprise and to maintain and extend its power, members and associates of the gang committed, attempted to commit, and conspired to commit, armed robbery, extortion, arson, assault and battery, drug trafficking, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.
The following defendants have been charged in the indictment for conduct related to their alleged roles in the RICO conspiracy and/or related crimes:
· Matthew J. Ward, a/k/a “Bones,” 36, of Lexington;
· Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington;
· Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington;
· Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington;
· Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington;
· Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington;
· Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia;
· Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington;
· John Johnson, 36, of Gaston;
· Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor;
· Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington;
· Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington;
· Alexia Youngbllod, 38, of Lexington;
· Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington;
· Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston;
· Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington;
· Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia;
· Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia;
· Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington;
· Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson;
· Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville;
· Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney;
· Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney;
· Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York;
· James Robert Peterson, a/k/a/ “Man Man,” 32, of Gaffney;
· Edward Gary Akridge, a/k/a “G9,” a/k/a “G9 the Don,” a/k/a/ “Eddie Boss,” 28, of Greenville;
· Aaron Michael Carrion, a/k/a “Cap G,” 28, of Lexington;
· Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville;
· Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina;
· Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina;
· Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney;
· Brandon Lee Phillips, a/k/a “Lil B,” 36, of Gaffney;
· Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney;
· Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney;
· Juan Rodriguez, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 40, of Woodruff;
· Jonathan Eugene Merchant, a/k/a/ “Merck,” 27, of Laurens;
· Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville;
· Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley;
· Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville; and
· Sally Williams Burgess, a/k/a “Cricket,” 37, of Greenville.
Of these defendants, Ward, Peterson, Akridge, and Rodriguez were serving sentences in SCDC at the time the alleged crimes were committed.
