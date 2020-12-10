DHEC: S.C. records 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 1,883 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 225,053 and those who have died to 4,291, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 112 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 8,828 and the percent positive was 21.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,164 inpatient hospital beds, 9,202 are in use for a 82.43% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,232 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 292 are in ICU and 124 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
