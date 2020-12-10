David Beasley, former S.C. governor and Darlington native, accepts Nobel Peace Prize

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley accepted the Nobel Peace Prize Thursday on behalf of the United Nation’s World Food Program.
Beasley, a native of Darlington, is the current executive director of the WFP. He served as governor of the Palmetto State from 1995-1999.
Traditionally presented in Oslo, Norway, Beasley accepted the award virtually from the WFP headquarters in Rome due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so honored to accept the #NobelPeacePrize today. At the same time, it is my tragic duty to tell you that famine is at humanity’s doorstep. The silver lining is that we can stop this together. Join us as we call for urgent action,” Beasley tweeted.
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to WFP in October “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”
The organization beat out 317 other candidates for the award, which included 211 individuals and 106 other organizations.
You can view the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize presentation in its entirely below.
