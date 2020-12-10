Carolina Forest residents upset with plans for new CMC hospital

Conway Medical Center believes this hospital is necessary to serve the needs of the growing Carolina Forest community and provide much-needed healthcare services. We understand the concerns of these homeowners and would be willing to meet with them to discuss the plans for the facility to work towards alleviating and mitigating their specific concerns. We continue to work with Horry County Planning and Zoning as well as the Department of Natural Resources to ensure we effectively utilize the property, while respecting the environment and maintaining its natural habitat and beauty. CMC will maintain a landscaping and architecture plan that will blend into the natural setting while creating a natural buffer to any neighboring property.

Allyson Floyd, Conway Medical Center