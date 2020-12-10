Carolina Forest residents upset with plans for new CMC hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some people who live in Carolina Forest are upset with Conway Medical Center’s new plans for a hospital along International Drive.
The original plans were opposed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
As a result, CMC changed the plans to move the hospital more to the southeast, meaning it would sit next to several homes in The Farm neighborhood.
The people who would be affected said they are concerned about issues like traffic, noise and flooding.
Rich McAndrew is one of the concerned residents. He said water builds up in his backyard after rain, and he’s concerned that the hospital would make the issue even worse since there would be nowhere else for the water to go.
“There’s times when that’ll actually have six inches to a foot of water sitting in there, and it’ll sit there for a while,” McAndrew said.
The plans also include a helipad on the roof. Neighbors worry about the noise helicopters would bring to the area.
However, CMC officials said they expect only around five helicopter trips per month, based on the fact that’s the volume they receive at their Singleton Ridge Road location.
CMC said in a statement they understand the concerns of the residents and “would be willing to meet with them to discuss the plans for the facility to work towards alleviating and mitigating their specific concerns.”
Residents aren’t sure there’s much to talk about though.
When asked if there’s anything CMC could say to them regarding a potential solution that would make them change their minds, all neighbors WMBF News spoke with said no.
There’s only one solution the residents want to see.
“I hope they look for another piece of land,” McAndrew said. “That’s the bottom line. Look for another piece of land.”
“Just leave us alone,” Nancy Park said. “Just leave us alone. Go build it somewhere else. We don’t need another hospital within three miles of here.”
The plans for the hospital will head to the Horry County Planning Commission next month.
Here is CMC’s full statement regarding the concerns of the residents.
