USC’s Sadarius Hutcherson declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson is the latest Gamecock to announce his intention to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.
Hutcherson made the announcement over social media on Wednesday.
“While playing football at the University of South Carolina has been a dream come true” Hutcherson wrote “I am beyond excited and humbled to represent Gamecock Nation as I start the next chapter of my life declaring for the NFL Draft.
Hutcherson has been the anchor of the Gamecocks offensive line for the past 3 seasons. In 2018 he started all 13 games at guard then followed that up in 2019 starting 11 games at tackle and 1 more at guard.
In 2020, he started all 10 of the South Carolina’s games at left guard.
Hutcherson is the 4th Gamecock to declare for the draft joining CB’s Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu and Ernest Jones.
