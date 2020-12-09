‘That’s not right’: Aquarius Motel closing, gives residents short eviction notice

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several Myrtle Beach families will try to figure out where they will spend the holidays after the Aquarius Motel announced it is in the process of closing and evicting all residents.
While tenants were given notice, but it’s the amount of notice that several people are upset about.
Aquarius gave their tenants just eight days to figure out what to do next.
“They trying to get all of us out of here in one clean slate, and that’s not right,” said Aquarius Motel resident Ryan Rembert.
Rembert has been staying at the Aquarius Motel since June.
“People just can’t pack up within a week’s notice and expect to move,” he added. “It doesn’t work that way.”
According to the South Carolina Residential Landlord and Tenant Act Section 27-40-770: “The landlord or the tenant may terminate a week-to-week tenancy by a written notice given to the other at least SEVEN days before the termination date specified in the notice.”
So, the eight-day window is legal, even if it’s two weeks before Christmas. It’s also legal assuming all the tenants are on a week-to-week payment plan.
The CDC extended a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t apply to motels.
Cynthia Churley researched for herself to see if the eight-day notice was legal, but after living at the motel for five years, she can’t believe she’s having to look for and move to a new place in one week.
“Half the people over there lost their jobs, there are children in the buildings. They wanted to turn off the cable, and they can’t do that right now. We just need a little more time, and we’ll be good,” she said.
The owner of the Aquarius told WMBF News she won’t be able to speak further about the evictions until next week.
