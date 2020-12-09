Surfside Beach swears in new fire chief

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach welcomed a new fire chief for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department shared the news via social media Wednesday that new chief Prentice Williams was sworn in during a ceremony.
Town officials previously told WMBF News that Williams is a former battalion captain with over 30 years of firefighting experience.
Williams succeeds Kevin Otte as the department’s fire chief. Otte announced in October that he planned to retire by the end of the year after five years in the role of fire chief.
