SC Supreme Court cancels grand jury selections amid rising COVID-19 cases

“This backlog that we’ve had for decades is not only growing larger because of COVID and because of the shutdown of the courts, but now it’s going to be even bigger because we’re not going to have someone indicted for a long time,” Menegakis said. “That means when jury trials do start up again, they won’t be able to start up on any cases that have been recent charges, they’re going to have be older indictments unless they can get that fast tracked.”