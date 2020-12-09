Report: Longs man fatally shoots puppy, throws it in water-filled ditch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged with ill treatment of animals after police say a puppy was fatally shot and thrown in a water-filled ditch in Longs.
Police were called to a home on Anna Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Monday and spoke to a witness who saw the shooting, according to a report from Horry County police.
The witness said the suspect, later identified as Gary Wayne Floyd, 58, of Longs, approached a stray, mixed-breed puppy that was in the driveway.
Police allege Floyd then shot the puppy before walking across the street and throwing it in a water-filled ditch.
The witness reported the puppy, who was about four months old, was not attacking or being aggressive in any way toward the suspect.
Floyd reportedly threatened to shoot the puppy several days earlier but was stopped by other residents.
Police say a single shell casing was found on scene. Authorities followed a trail of blood leading to the ditch where the puppy was found.
According to the report, a bullet hole was found in the puppy’s right ear and in the back of his neck. Authorities say residents in the area agreed to bury the puppy.
Floyd was taken into custody Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Following his arrest, Floyd reportedly told authorities he shot the puppy because a family member asked him to.
Floyd is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.