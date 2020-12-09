Open field in Little River again filled with holiday decorations

A number of holiday decorations were seen in a field in Little River. (Source: WMBF News)
By Brad Dickerson | December 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 2:07 PM

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s not a couch, but for the second year in a row, an open field in Little River is full of Christmas cheer.

A number of holiday decorations were displayed in the field in the area of Highway 90 and S.C. 31.

On Wednesday, passers-by saw a Christmas tree, a large plush elf, stuffed animals, and a blue wicker chair.

A sign also reads “Take a picture with the elf and make a wish too, That 2021 will be a better year for you!”

In 2019, a beige couch that was abandoned in the field was adorned with a number of festive trinkets.

