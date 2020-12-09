Open field in Little River again filled with holiday decorations

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s not a couch, but for the second year in a row, an open field in Little River is full of Christmas cheer.
A number of holiday decorations were displayed in the field in the area of Highway 90 and S.C. 31.
On Wednesday, passers-by saw a Christmas tree, a large plush elf, stuffed animals, and a blue wicker chair.
A sign also reads “Take a picture with the elf and make a wish too, That 2021 will be a better year for you!”
In 2019, a beige couch that was abandoned in the field was adorned with a number of festive trinkets.
