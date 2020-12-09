Myrtle Beach approves sale of campground property as threat of lawsuit looms

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Myrtle Beach approved selling nearly 145 acres of campground property on the Grand Strand that generates millions of dollars each year for Myrtle Beach International Airport amid the threat of a lawsuit from Horry County over the sale. City officials also decided what would happen if the sale ultimately doesn’t go through.
“I don’t think that the city should be in the business of owning property that’s leased to a campground,” city councilman Gregg Smith said. “I don’t think the city should be in the business of owning property that has no future use to the city. I am on the side of selling this.”
Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to sell the parcels located inside Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort to the two campground operators for a combined $60 million. City councilman Mike Chestnut was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Both campgrounds are located south of the city limits. The city acquired the land from the federal government after World War II when the government deeded the city the land as surplus property.
Last year, the city increased the fees associated with the lease in a five-year agreement with the campground owners. Officials said there are about 700 privately-owned structures that sit on city-owned land inside the two campgrounds and that the structures are difficult to sell because they are on land subject to a five-year lease.
The sale of the property to the campground owners lets them enter into longer term agreements with the owners of the structures, which allows those owners greater latitude to sell.
Lakewood’s share of the $60 million deal is about $33.5 million for the more than 81 acres inside of its boundaries. PirateLand’s share of the deal is more than $26 million for nearly 64 acres inside of its boundaries.
Officials said the land was appraised at more than $46 million by the campground owners and more than $76 million by the city. While the land was not offered for sale on the public market, City Manager John Pedersen has said the parties agreed on the sale price of $60 million since it’s in the middle of the two appraisals.
