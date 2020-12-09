More than 1 out of every 25 people have contracted COVID-19 in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 223,140 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Given South Carolina’s population of 5,148,714, that means 4.33% of the state’s population - or 1 in 23 people - have contracted the virus since March.
Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing Wednesday afternoon on the latest developments involving COVID-19 throughout the state.
During the press conference, McMaster pointed out that while a vaccine is on the way, most people won’t receive a dose for several months.
“It’s important to keep our guard up,” McMaster said.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said cases in S.C. have “reached an unprecedented level,” adding last week was the worst week for cases numbers in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic.
