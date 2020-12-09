Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting S.C. trooper in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer in York County in 2019.
Willie Wright, who pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, was sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and five years for possession of a firearm during a violent crime. It was the maximum sentence negotiated in his plea deal.
S.C. Highway Patrol trooper Paul Wise was shot June 2 in Rock Hill after he stopped a suspect, identified as Wright, from Gaffney, South Carolina, after a chase, according to police.
The court was packed with state troopers supporting their colleague Paul Wise. Wise hung his head when accused shooter Wille Wright said words he’s been waiting to hear for months--a guilty plea.
High emotions continued as prosecutors went through the details of the case. The lead prosecutor showed the dash cam video of Wright shooting at Wise and his car. He also presented the gun Wright used. According to prosecutors, it is designed to be used with “cop-killing bullets” that pierce through ballistic vests.
The prosecutor also showed pictures of the windshield and ballistic vest he says helped save Wise’s life. There was still blood on both Wise’s uniform and vest. The prosecutor says if it had not been for the windshield slowing the bullet down, Wise might have been killed.
Wright’s lawyer argued that the defendant’s mind wasn’t in the right place. Wright told him he shot because he thought the trooper was going to kill him. The defendant say he has several mental health issues.
Wright addressed the court on Wednesday.
“I apologize to my family and to Trooper Wise,” he said. “I know I’ve changed a lot of lives with what I did and I’m just going to have to live with that. I just hope one day he can forgive me.”
Wise also addressed the court, recounting the shooting and he spoke about the impact it had on his family. He called it day he will never forget.
”I go everyday of my life running this same day over and over again. It’s a day that I’ll live with forever and I will forever remember it. Everyday I thank God that I’m still here,” says Wise.
The court records say Trooper Wise observed the driver of a BMW not wearing a seatbelt on Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill at approximately 7:49 p.m.
Wise attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
According to the affidavit, Wise began to chase Wright. When Wright reached the dead-end of India Hook Road, authorities say he got out of his car and drew a firearm. Wright is accused of pointing the firearm at Trooper Wise and discharging at least twelve rounds.
Wise was hit in the chest area but is believed to have been saved by his ballistic vest and windshield. Wise returned fire, hitting Wright. Wright was then taken into custody.
In court, Wise asked for the sentences to be consecutive.
Wright has already served more than 550 days in jail.
Wright is expected to be charged federally in about a month.
The judge said he is not going to run the sentences consecutively.
The judge gave Wright 30 years which will run concurrent, also gave him five years for possession of a firearm in a violent crime that will run consecutively. The judge gave five years for possession of a firearm unlawfully by a felon and runs concurrent and gave three years for failure to stop for blue lights which will run concurrently.
Wright’s sentencing is not over yet. He still has some federal charges he could get in about a month. That could be another 10 years. The state judge left it up to the federal judge to decide if the possible 10 additional years can also be served concurrently. If not, Wright can be sentenced to a total of 45 years.
