LIST: COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases, who receives vaccine in each phase

COLUMBIA, S.C (WMBF) – During his news conference on Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster provided a specific list that outlined the phases of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan and exactly who falls under each phase.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control told WMBF News that the phase descriptions announced on Wednesday are provisional examples of the possible groups who could receive the vaccine. Officials added that the list could change once DHEC receives official recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the CDC.
State and health leaders have said that South Carolina is expected to receive between 200,000-300,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. They believe they will receive new batches of the vaccine every week.
Below is the list of phases and the people included in each phase, as provided by the governor on Monday:
Phase 1-A:
- Physicians
- Physicians assistants
- Nurses
- Nurses aides
- Physical therapists
- Respiratory therapists
- Speech pathologists
- Medical students
- Nursing students
- Nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff
- Home health and Hospice workers
- Medical personnel in corrections facilities, jails and detention centers
- Medical emergency first responders (EMTs, paramedics, fire and law enforcement personnel)
Phase 1-B:
- Workers and individuals who provide services which have a high risk of exposure due to interactions with the public. Examples include: remaining first responders, including fire and law enforcement personnel that don’t have face-to-face contact during emergency situations with the public.
- Workers in jobs that provide critical services i.e., utility workers, water, trash, transportation (including bus drivers and Department of Transportation workers), waste removal
- Agribusiness and food production workers i.e., those working in processing plants, canning facilities and others involved in food production
- Persons who live and work in congregate settings i.e., group homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and detention centers
- People who are 75 and older
- Persons with two or more of the following health risks/conditions: Cancer not in remission, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity, pregnancy and sickle cell disease
Phase 2:
- Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians
- Grocery store, food service and food delivery workers
- Service industry workers
- Postal workers
- Public transit workers
- K-12 teachers and school staff
- Childcare workers and staff
- School bus drivers
- Instructors and staff at higher education institutions
- People age 65 and older
- Persons with one of the following health risk conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, disability, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, asthma, cerebral vascular disease, cystic fibrosis, hypertension, immunocompromise, liver disease and pulmonary fibrosis
Phase 3:
- Vaccine available to the entire population
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.