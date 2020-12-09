Hospital, local leaders weigh in on Myrtle Beach area’s ‘red zone’ declaration from White House

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After the massive spike in COVID-19 cases at the start of the summer, the Myrtle Beach area did see a drop in daily case counts.
But after six straight days of new cases reaching over the 2,000-mark statewide, the Myrtle Beach metro area is now experiencing an uptick of its own. And the rise in cases has caught national attention.
The Myrtle Beach metropolitan area was upgraded to a “red zone” determination in the latest report from the White House to the governor’s office.
Tidelands Health leaders said they’re not surprised by the designation.
Tidelands Health Chief Operations Officer Gayle Resetar said they’re tracking the cases closely.
“It’s not uncommon across the country right now. There’s a lot of red zones across the country,” Resetar said.
Resetar added this is the start of the post-Thanksgiving surge. She said they’ve seen this trend play out before, with cases rising after holiday gatherings over the Fourth of July this summer.
“The very end of the week and the beginning of this week, case numbers start to go up. So, what we know from now months of experience when case numbers go up, hospitalizations will trail right behind them,” Resetar said.
Horry County has also been in the red zone, according to the White House report, since last month. But despite that, Horry County Council is holding steady on its decision to not require masks in businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county.
“When we did have a mandate the numbers were going up,” Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardener said after a vote on Tuesday night to adopt a resolution that “strongly encouraged” masks, but did not require them.
Right now, DHEC zip code data shows two out of the three areas in Horry County with the highest new cases are in unincorporated areas, Carolina Forest and Socastee.
Following Tuesday night’s vote, many leaders across the Grand Strand said the county’s new recommendation isn’t strong enough. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune saying, all jurisdictions in the area should have uniform mandates.
“I stand firm that we need to all be in the same page. It makes it easier for our businesses, residents and visitors and lessens the confusion,” Mayor Bethune said.
Myrtle Beach City Councilmember Gregg Smith called for more action.
“While I’m glad the county’s doing something, I feel they should have gone further and made the mask mandate which they had previously,” Smith said.
Still, Tidelands Health leaders said there’s still a chance to turn things around.
“We could. We just have to follow a few simple principles,” Resetar said.
Resetar added that despite this increase in cases, Tidelands Health, among other community hospitals, are urging patients to not delay scheduled appointments and care.
