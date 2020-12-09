Free COVID-19 testing site available at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A free COVID-19 testing site will be available at a Tanger Outlets location along the Grand Strand.
According to a press release, NIC Inc. and the state of South Carolina are expanding TourHealth COVID-19 testing in the state to include Myrtle Beach.
From Dec. 9 through Dec. 14, free COVID-19 testing is available at the Tanger Outlets location at 10835 Kings Road. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to NIC Inc.
Appointments are not required but can be made online for streamlined communications and results delivery, the release stated. To register online, click here.
Individuals do not need to be symptomatic or need a referral to be tested. All testing is provided at no cost, regardless of insurance or country of residence, according to NIC Inc.
A testing site is also available at the Florence Regional Airport daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.