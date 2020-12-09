Florence School District 3 superintendent discusses transition to virtual learning

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3, which serves southern Florence County, decided the best way to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 was to temporarily go back to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving.
Superintendent Laura Hickson said this is something they prepared for back when developing their back to school plan over the summer.
“We felt confident that even though everyone is virtual, kids are on task and parents know what to do and our teachers were definitely prepared,” said Hickson.
So far, the transition back to virtual learning has been smooth.
“Students have devices and we’re an e-learning district, so our students have had practice being able to work virtually,” said Hickson.
Florence 3 students will learn virtually over the next few weeks and will return to the classroom in January.
As far as bringing students back to school after the holidays, Hickson believes with the plan they have in place, they shouldn’t have issues bringing students and staff back safely.
“We feel like in our schools we feel like we have safety precautions in place and we try to communicate and share with parents so they’re keeping us informed,” said Hickson.
As the fall semester ends and the spring semester begins, Hickson said they’ll continue to prepare for changes in the future.
“We’ll continue to be flexible because we know things can happen and can change from day to day,” she said.
