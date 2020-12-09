FIRST ALERT: Warming trend through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather will continue to gradually return to the region with above normal temperatures on the way for the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, but not nearly as cold last night. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s across the Pee Dee and into the upper 30s to near 40 along the Grand Strand. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night with some areas of frost likely inland from the beaches.
The continued warm up will send Thursday afternoon temperatures to 60 in most areas. A few high clouds will pass overhead from time to time, but overall skies will remain mostly sunny.
By Friday, temperatures will continue to warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds will start to increase at times by the afternoon and evening.
The weekend will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 for both Saturday and Sunday. However, the warming trend will also bring increasing moisture. Clouds will thicken through the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies at times. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with a few light showers possible at times.
