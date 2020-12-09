FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Milder weather will continue move into the area through the weekend with temperatures eventually climbing to 70 degrees.
Tonight will be clear and cool, but milder than last night. Temperatures will drop around 40 across the Pee Dee and into the upper 40s along the Grand Strand. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night.
The continued warm up will send Friday afternoon temperatures into the middle and upper 60s. More clouds will begin to stream in through the day especially by the afternoon and evening.
The weekend will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s on Saturday and all the way to 70s on Sunday. However, the warming trend will also bring increasing moisture. Clouds will thicken through the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies at times. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with a few light showers possible at times. Rain chances on Sunday are only 20%.
A cold front will move through the area Sunday night and Monday. At the same time, an area of low pressure will move along the coast. The result will be periods of rain at times on Monday along with cooler temperatures dropping into the 50s.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.