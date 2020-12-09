Dining With Dockery: Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the 13th episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant in Myrtle Beach.
Mr. Fish is located at 6401 North Kings Highway and has been serving seafood to the Grand Strand for decades.
After many trips that included traveling to Asia, South and Central America, Ted Hammerman (Mr. Fish) taught people how to produce and package seafood for export. Eventually, Ted came back to nestle in Myrtle Beach and focus on his whole seafood operation.
Several years later, his daughter, Sheina finished her culinary degree at Johnson & Whales Charleston campus moved back home and started her catering business. While Sheina searched for a commercial kitchen to possibly use for her budding business, she and her dad came across a location on 34th Ave North the two of them decided to open it up as a small Restaurant with twenty five seats, six days a week with a room to prep for Sheina’s catering events on the weekends. Since then, the restaurant has been a huge success!
Expansion quickly followed the success and just within the first year of opening, the Mr. Fish Seafood Market was born!
Together, Mr. Fish offers both the restaurant and seafood market where they sell amazing fresh seafood to those here in the Grand Strand.
On this week’s episode with Andrew, take a look at some of the items on the menu and see what they offer for a bite to eat. After that, head on over to their website and take a look at the menu. You will not be disappointed.
