Dining With Dockery: Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant

Several years later, his daughter, Sheina finished her culinary degree at Johnson & Whales Charleston campus moved back home and started her catering business. While Sheina searched for a commercial kitchen to possibly use for her budding business, she and her dad came across a location on 34th Ave North the two of them decided to open it up as a small Restaurant with twenty five seats, six days a week with a room to prep for Sheina’s catering events on the weekends. Since then, the restaurant has been a huge success!