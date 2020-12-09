DHEC: S.C. records 2,139 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,139 new cases of COVID-19, and 26 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 223,140 and those who have died to 4,280, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 140 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 10,411 and the percent positive was 20.5%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,156 inpatient hospital beds, 9,056 are in use for a 81.18% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 275 are in ICU and 128 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
