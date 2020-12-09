Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed while walking along U.S. 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 501 in Marion County Tuesday night, according to the coroner.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Emmanuel Tart, 18, of Marion.
Troopers were called just before 6:20 p.m. to the area near Admirals Loop, where they said a 2016 Nissan hit the pedestrian.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was walking illegally in the roadway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.