Coastal Volleyball to add graduate transfer for Fall 2021 season

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Jozsef Forman is excited to announce the addition of graduate transfer Ella Saada (Kfar Masaryk, Israel/Syracuse) to the program. Saada will complete the 2021 spring semester at Syracuse and then will enroll at Coastal Carolina for the fall 2021 semester.
“Ella is a true leader with four years of ACC experience at Syracuse and international experience with the Israel National team. As a primary pin hitter with high-level passing and serving, her skills provide more balance and variety in our offense. She will make an immediate impact in our starting lineup,” stated Forman. “I am excited that Ella had great coaches like Leonid Yelin at Syracuse and Arie Selinger with the Israel Women’s National team which will allow her to transition seamlessly into our culture.”
Saada played in every match of her collegiate career thus far at Syracuse from 2017-20 and set the single-season program-record for service aces under the 25-point format with 39 in 2017 as a freshman.
Named to the 2017 ACC All-Freshman team, the outside hitter has tallied 818 kills and averaged 2.35 kills per set. She has also posted a .171 career attack percentage while also passing out 84 career set assists and recording 74 career service aces for the Orange.
Defensively, she has added 728 career digs and 119 career blocks over her four years with the Cuse.
She has recorded 18 double-doubles and posted 20 kills or more four times over her time on the court at Syracuse.
