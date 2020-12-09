Coastal Volleyball to add graduate transfer for Fall 2021 season

“Ella is a true leader with four years of ACC experience at Syracuse and international experience with the Israel National team. As a primary pin hitter with high-level passing and serving, her skills provide more balance and variety in our offense. She will make an immediate impact in our starting lineup,” stated Forman. “I am excited that Ella had great coaches like Leonid Yelin at Syracuse and Arie Selinger with the Israel Women’s National team which will allow her to transition seamlessly into our culture.”