Class 2A state championship game between Marion, Abbeville rescheduled for Dec. 18

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Class 2A state championship game between Marion and Abbeville has been rescheduled following a postponement due to COVID-19.
According to the South Carolina High School League, the matchup between the Wildcats and the Panthers will be played on Friday, Dec. 18, at Benedict College in Columbia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
All tickets purchased in advance will be honored at game time, SCHSL confirmed.
The SCHSL executive committed approved a motion on a 12-0 vote that if the game can’t be played on that date, the teams will be co-state champions.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 4 at Spring Valley High School.
