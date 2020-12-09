CCU defensive end Tarron Jackson tabbed a 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist

A 2020 Bednarik Award semifinalist and 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee, Jackson leads the Chanticleers’ defense this season with 8.5 sacks, which also ranks second in the Sun Belt, and 12.5 tackles-for-loss despite being double-teamed all season long. He also leads the team with 16 quarterback hurries, is fifth in total tackles with 46, and ranks second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles.